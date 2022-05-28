Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.90 ($7.34) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

