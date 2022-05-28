Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

