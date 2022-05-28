Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,664 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $9,810,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in uniQure by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 130,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in uniQure by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $14.90 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

