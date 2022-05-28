Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 77,160 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

