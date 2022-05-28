Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

SMBK opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $438.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

