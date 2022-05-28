Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.65 and a beta of 0.61. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.