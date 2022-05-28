Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

