Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.