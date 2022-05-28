Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in AxoGen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 92,543 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AxoGen by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

