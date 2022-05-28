Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.