Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NYSE BJ opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

