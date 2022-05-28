Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $6,323,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $5,679,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NYSE CNX opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.