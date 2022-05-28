Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,423. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

