Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Enstar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $232.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.25.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

