Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

SCHK stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.