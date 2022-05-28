Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after purchasing an additional 220,749 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 382,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

