Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

