Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,868 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

NVTA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $921.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

