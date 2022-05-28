Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Resources Connection worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 94.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGP opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.