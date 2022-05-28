REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of REX American Resources worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $511.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REX shares. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

