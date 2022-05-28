RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $386,900.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $386,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Grain Co Continental sold 240,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $129,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $445,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $41,745.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

