Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $21.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 653,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.