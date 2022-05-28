Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 312,358 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.81.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.
About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
