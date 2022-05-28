Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 312,358 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $199,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

