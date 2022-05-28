SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $10.72

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.31. SecureWorks shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 80 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

The firm has a market cap of $919.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 over the last 90 days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

