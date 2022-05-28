ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

