ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of ShockWave Medical worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $525,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,971 shares of company stock worth $18,379,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $174.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

