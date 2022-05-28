Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Grows By 266.7%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MTNOY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Get MTN Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.