Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Expands By 260.6%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

