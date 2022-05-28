Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Decreases By 59.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 11,833,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,180.5 days.
Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. TUI has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.44.
TUI Company Profile (Get Rating)
