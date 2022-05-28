Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Decreases By 59.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 11,833,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,180.5 days.

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. TUI has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

