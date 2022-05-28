Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Declines By 52.6%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.0 days.

UDIRF opened at $32.61 on Friday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62.

UDIRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($38.30) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($47.87) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

