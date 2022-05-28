Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 105.2%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VLEEY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

