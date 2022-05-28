Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 354.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Skyline Champion worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

