Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.88% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Snap by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

