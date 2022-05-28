Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $120.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average is $262.41. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.