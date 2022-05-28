Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.86.

Shares of SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

