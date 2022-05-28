SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

