Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $43.22

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.22, but opened at $41.36. Sprout Social shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $9,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 79.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

