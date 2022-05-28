SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

