Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SHOO opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

