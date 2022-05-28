Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.37. Steven Madden shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 4,683 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $868,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

