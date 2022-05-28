Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 216.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $470.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

