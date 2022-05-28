Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

