Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after buying an additional 213,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,974,000 after buying an additional 150,132 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

