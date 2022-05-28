Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

