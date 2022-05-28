Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.73 and a beta of 0.73.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
