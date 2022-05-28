Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

