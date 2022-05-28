Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

TARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

