TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $24.27 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TaskUs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TaskUs (TASK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.