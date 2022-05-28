Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,502 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.