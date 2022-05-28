Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,898 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energizer were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Energizer stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

