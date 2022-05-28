Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,037 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evolent Health were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

